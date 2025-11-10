CM inaugurates super speciality eye care centre in Sankara Eye hospital

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the NDA government has been giving top priority for the health of people. He Inaugurated Super Speciality Eye care centre in Sankara Eye hospital in Pedakakani of Guntur district on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he praised the services of Sankara Eye hospital being run under the auspices of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetadhipathi Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Samiji and providing free eye care services including operations to the poor.

He said that the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham has been serving people by establishing eye hospitals throughout the country and providing free eye care services, while protecting Hindu Dharma at the same time.

He said that 14 Sankara Eye hospitals were established in ten states. The hospitals rendered free eye care services to 30 lakh people so far and conducted free eye tests to 70 lakh children. The Sankara Eye hospital here was established in 2003 and rendered free eye operations to four lakh people so far.

He said that the state government committed to protect the health of people and through Universal health insurance policy providing health insurance upto 2.5 lakh to everyone in the state and free treatment to poor upto Rs 25 lakh. He said health profiles of all people are getting ready and the health records will be made available online.

The Chief Minister inspected several wards in the hospital and enquired about the available services in the hospital.

He praised the services of Sankara Eye foundation. Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, hospital authorities were present.