CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn't support NRC

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC, are rampant throughout the country. Telangana CM KCR, on the other hand, is against the NRC. He also refused to endorse the bill in parliament. The TRS MPs voted against the CAA. Their government is completely opposed to the NRC. Jagan who is touring Kadapa district responded to the NRC.

Jagan pledged to support minorities and said the government does not support the NRC. On the other hand, people across the country are carrying out large-scale protests against the CAA and NRC. Southern states, including the Northeastern states, were also vocal against the centre's decision.

People in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also carrying out rallies and protests. Jagan will be in three-day tour in Kadapa district. Various development programs have been initiated in the district.