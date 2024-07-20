CM N Chandrababu Naidu directs Collectors to reach out to rain-hit

Rajamahendravaram/ Vijayawada : Due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, some districts like East and West Godavari, Krishna, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Kakinada have been receiving heavy rains resulting in canals and streams overflowing. Water level at Godavari has been rising at Bhadrachalam though it is far below the first warning level of 43 feet.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the rain and flood situation and directed the district collectors to reach out to the people and take up necessary rescue and relief measures.

Heavy rains have led to breaches in Errakaluva flooding the many areas in Nidadavolu constituency. Ghantasala Venkateshu (56), who went fishing in the raging Errakaluva in Yerragudem village, lost his life.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh and former MLA Burugupalli Sesha Rao of Nidadavolu went to the hospital and visited the family members of the deceased. They donated Rs 5,000 each to the deceased family. The local people complained that this has been a regular feature and urged the government to take necessary measures to prevent floods.

The minister said that 13,000 acres of paddy crop in Nidadavolu mandal got damaged due to flooding. He said farm lands in about nine villages got inundated. Similarly paddy fields were submerged in Buttaigudem mandal as well.

In Eluru district, Collector K Vetrisilvi asked the officials to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains and Godavari river floods. She along with District SP K Pratap Siva Kishore visited Velerupadu mandal and inspected the Peddavaagu flood situation. She said around 3,000 food packets were distributed to the flood-hit people. She said rehabilitation centres were arranged and asked the people living in low-lying areas to stay in the relief camps till the situation returns to normal. She inspected the road damaged by Peddavaagu in Velerupadu mandal.

Taking note of the situation, the minister said that the government would provide not only seed subsidy but also Rs 6,000 as input subsidy to the flood-affected farmers.