CM Naidu asks collectors to focus on investments

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked district collectors across Andhra Pradesh to take direct responsibility for attracting investments, signaling a shift toward district-level economic leadership to accelerate industrial growth and job creation.

Speaking on the second day of the sixth District Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati, the Chief Minister said investment promotion should not remain confined to specific departments. Instead, district administrations must proactively identify investors, engage with them and facilitate projects locally.

Naidu instructed collectors to organise dedicated investment meetings in their districts and actively reach out to companies willing to invest.

“Collectors should not wait for investors to approach them. They must identify potential investors, convince them to invest in their districts and extend full cooperation to ensure projects are grounded quickly,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that faster execution of investment proposals would boost employment opportunities for local youth while improving per capita income in districts. He also called for swift approvals, faster land allocation and reliable infrastructure, particularly water supply, to enable industries to begin production without delays. As part of a broader economic strategy, the State government has divided the state into three major economic development regions centred on Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati. Senior officials have been tasked with overseeing industrial growth and investment promotion in each region, working alongside district administration. Naidu said the government would monitor district-level performance through rankings based on the speed of project approvals and implementation under the state’s ease-of-doing-business framework. Future review meetings will assess how effectively collectors attract investments and generate employment.

Highlighting infrastructure-led industrialisation, Naidu pointed to emerging clusters such as Orvakal near Kurnool, where connectivity improvements including an airport are expected to support manufacturing expansion. He also directed officials to develop Kopparthy near Kadapa as another major industrial cluster.

Beyond manufacturing, Naidu identified tourism and hospitality as key economic drivers. The government plans to expand tourism infrastructure, including the creation of about 50,000 hotel rooms, development of homestays and construction of convention and MICE centres to attract visitors and investment. Tourism destinations such as Papikondalu, Gandikota, Suryalanka Beach and Pulicat Lake are being positioned as major tourism hubs.

The Chief Minister also outlined plans to promote a creative economy hub in Amaravati, focusing on artificial intelligence, film production and digital content creation, while encouraging infrastructure such as EV charging stations, highway amenities and tourism experience centres to attract private investment.