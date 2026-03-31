CM Naidu directs officials to take measures to implement Sanjeevani Project’ by July

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for a collective, movement-like effort to improve public health across the state, directing officials to ensure full implementation of the ‘Sanjeevani Project’ by July.

During a review meeting held at his camp office in Undavalli, the Chief Minister stressed the need for coordinated action at all levels. He instructed that, beginning in April, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, District Collectors, and medical officials must actively engage with the public.

As part of the initiative, he mandated the organisation of ‘Swarnandhra Population Management’ Gram Sabhas, health camps, and awareness programmes on the fourth Saturday of every month.

Mr Naidu noted that the Sanjeevani Project is already being implemented effectively in Naravari Palle, in the Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district, and said it should now be expanded statewide within the stipulated timeline.

He further directed officials to conduct medical examinations for 5.64 crore people across Andhra Pradesh over the coming year, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare.