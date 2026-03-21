CM Naidu in Tirumala: Piligrims in pleasent surprise, CM moves freely with people

Tirumala: The pilgrims in Tirumala were pleasently surprised on seeing Chandra babu naidu who freely mingled with them taking hands packing youth and also lifting the child. Naidu who was here to participate his grandson Nara Devansh birthday on Saturday. Broke the protocol to join with Piligrims at lepakshi circle where he interacted with the Piligrims. A group of gypsies ( local tribals) and spoke with them. The tribals fondly gifted a karangali maala which Chandra babu naidu joyfully wore on his neck resulting in the crowd around him making a huge applause, he also lifted a child of a piligrim from north India and spoke with them leaving them in happy surprise. Meanwhile Naidu and his on the occasion of his grandson's birthday donated one day expense for providing annadanam in Mathrusri Vengamamba including morning breakfast, noon lunch ,and night dinner .An amount of rs 44 lakhs Naidu family donated to TTD towards the cost of the food to be provided to the Piligrims in the annadanam complex from morning to night. Earlier Naidu was welcomed by TTD senior officials including chairman B.R.Naidu,EO M. Ravi Chandra, Other Senior officers of TTD were also Present.