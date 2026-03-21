CM Naidu offers prayers at Tirumala on grandson’s birthday

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family offered prayers at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Saturday morning, seeking blessings on the birthday of his grandson Nara Devaansh. The Chief Minister and his family entered the temple through the Vaikuntham Queue Complex. Upon reaching the Mahadwaram, temple priests welcomed them with traditional Istikafal honours. After offering prayers at the Dhwajasthambam, the Chief Minister had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Later, he visited the shrines of Vakula Matha and proceeded on a temple pradakshina, offering prayers at the shrines of Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Sabera, Bhashyakarl Sannidhi and Yoga Narasimha Swamy. The family also offered donations in the temple hundi.

After the darshan, temple authorities presented the Chief Minister with Srivari Sesha Vastram. Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.





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On this occasion, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Srivari Theertha Prasadam, a framed photograph of the deity, Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Panchangam, diary, calendar, incense sticks and Panchagavya products to the Chief Minister.

Following the temple visit, Chandrababu Naidu interacted with devotees in the streets of Tirumala. Stepping down from his convoy, he walked for some time and gathered feedback from pilgrims. He asked devotees about the quality of laddu prasadam, and devotees informed him that the quality was very good.

Several devotees requested the Chief Minister to ensure faster darshan facilities. Responding to them, he said that TTD is taking steps to speed up darshan using Artificial Intelligence technology. He also stated that an Integrated Command and Control System has been established by TTD to improve facilities for devotees.

TTD board members, public representatives, state and district officials, TTD JEOs Veerabrahmam and Dr A Sharath, CVSO KV Murali Krishna, Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham and other officials participated in the programme.