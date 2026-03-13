CM Naidu orders letters to welfare scheme beneficiaries

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed that beneficiaries of government welfare programmes in the state should receive formal welfare letters explaining the benefits they receive, with public representatives tasked with delivering them to ensure transparency and awareness.

Reviewing welfare, revenue, education and skill development programmes during the second day of the Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati, the chief minister said each beneficiary family must clearly know the assistance they receive under different government schemes.

He instructed officials to prepare welfare letters detailing benefits such as pensions, free LPG cylinders under Deepam, fee reimbursement and other assistance being provided by the government. These letters should be issued before funds are credited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts so that households are aware of the support they are receiving.

Reviewing welfare implementation, the chief minister noted that women have made over 50.45 crore free bus journeys under the government’s transport scheme so far, with the state reimbursing around Rs 1,775 crore to the APSRTC.

He said the government is implementing poverty alleviation initiatives through self-help groups and urban community networks under programmes such as P4, utilising the services of women’s associations like DWCRA and MEPMA to strengthen family empowerment and improve living standards. Naidu also highlighted the distribution of meals through Anna canteens, which have served about 7.5 crore meals to the poor so far.

The CM said the government plans to conduct a mass housewarming programme for about 2.5 lakh beneficiaries during Ugadi, while continuing efforts to provide housing plots, drinking water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission and internet connectivity to every household.

Collectors were instructed to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes while maintaining a balance between development and social support programmes. The government has also allocated Rs 4,000 crore for rural development works under the Palle Panduga initiative and Rs 1,000 crore for road repairs.

During the conference, the chief minister also launched “Araku Kouni,” a tribal millet-based food initiative aimed at promoting traditional diets and tribal culinary heritage from Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The initiative features traditional recipes such as Korra Payasam, Ragi Chapati and Samala Pulihora sourced from tribal communities of the Araku Valley region.