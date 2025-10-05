CM Naidu responds to health incidents in Andhra Pradesh, seeks report

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has addressed two concerning incidents involving the health of students and children in the state. Following reports of several students falling ill at the Kurupam tribal girls' gurukulam, CM Naidu sought detailed information from officials regarding the response to the situation.

In conversations with Minister Sandhyarani, who is spearheading the state's efforts to manage the incidents, the Chief Minister was updated on the steps being taken to care for those affected. Minister Sandhyarani is set to visit students receiving treatment at Visakhapatnam's King George Hospital, while arrangements are also being made by the District Collector and senior officials from the Tribal Welfare Department to monitor the health of those in Parvathipuram Hospital.

Furthermore, CM Naidu discussed the tragic death of a toddler at a childcare centre in Anantapur. He has ordered an investigation into both incidents and requested a comprehensive report from the authorities.