CM Naidu to unveil 58-foot Amarajeevi statue tomorrow

Guntur: District collector A Thameem Ansariya and SP Vakul Jindal on Saturday inspected arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Tulluru on March 16.

The Chief Minister will participate in the Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Jayanti celebrations. A memorial park for Potti Sriramulu is being developed on 6.8 acres of land allotted by the government to the Arya Vysya Trust at Tulluru.

The CM will inaugurate a 58-foot bronze statue installed by the trust and visit a photo gallery set up at the venue, before addressing a public meeting.

Thameem Ansariya and Vakul Jindal reviewed all the arrangements during the inspection.

Arya Vysya Corporation chairman and Arya Vysya Trust president Rundi Rakesh said around 10,000 people are expected to attend the programme.

Guntur district joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, additional SP A T V. Ravikumar, DSP Murali Krishna, DMHO K Vijayalakshmi, RWS superintending engineer K Kalyana Chakravarthy and DRDA project director V Vijayalakshmi were among those present.