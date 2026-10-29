CM Naidu's SOS to centre for help

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to continue the support of NDRF and other central agencies and depute a central team to assess the destruction caused by cyclone Arnab.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister, Naidu expressed gratitude for the Centre's ongoing assistance and assured to keep a close watch on rainfall and flooding in the coming days.

"Continue the support of NDRF and other central agencies, as may be required, in the coming days. Consider the early deputation of a Central team to assess the damage, once the state government submits its detailed assessment," Naidu stated.

Citing preliminary assessment, he said around 80 houses were damaged, mostly in Konaseema district. "Over 220 trees fell on state roads, out of which more than 170 have already been cleared.

Road surface damage and power disruption were reported in parts of the coastal districts, and restoration teams are at work," Naidu said. Heavy rains inundated crops across 70,900 hectares, mainly paddy, along with 10,450 hectares of horticulture crops.

According to Naidu, the impact is concentrated along the Godavari delta coast in Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, and also in Krishna and Anakapalli districts.

Four wards in Visakhapatnam city faced inundation, prompting fire services to handle over 220 emergency calls, mostly for fallen trees removal and rescue.

"Our immediate priority is to restore power and drinking water supply, clear roads, maintain sanitation in the affected areas, and support displaced families," he said.