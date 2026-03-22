CM offers prayers at Tirumala on grandson’s birthday

Tirumala: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu experienced a rare pause from official engagements as he spent cherished family moments in Tirumala on Saturday, celebrating the 12thbirthday of his grandson, Nara Devansh, in a deeply devotional setting. The hill shrine wore a festive aura as the Chief Minister, accompanied by his family members, visited the sacred Lord Venkateswara temple to offer special prayers.

Staying true to his long-standing practice, Naidu chose to enter the temple through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex alongside ordinary devotees, despite being eligible for entry through the Maha Dwaram. His decision once again reflected his preference to participate in the pilgrimage experience as a common devotee.

Upon reaching the Maha Dwaram, temple priests welcomed them with traditional Istikafal honours. After offering prayers at the Dwajasthambam, the Chief Minister had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

After the darshan, temple authorities honoured Naidu with Srivari Sesha Vastram. Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. On the occasion, TTD chairman B R Naidu, executive officer Muddada Ravichandra and additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Srivari theerthaprasadams, a framed photograph of the deity, Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Panchangam, a diary, calendar, incense sticks and Panchagavya products to the Chief Minister.

Following the temple visit, Chandrababu Naidu interacted with devotees on the mada street of Tirumala. Stepping down from his convoy, he walked for some time and spoke with pilgrims to understand their experiences. He enquired about the quality of the famous laddu prasadam, and devotees told him that the quality was very good.

Some devotees requested faster darshan facilities. Responding to them, the Chief Minister said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is taking steps to speed up the darshan process using Artificial Intelligence technology. He also said that an Integrated Command and Control System has been set up to improve facilities for pilgrims.

Marking Devansh’s birthday, Nara Lokesh donated Rs 44 lakh to sponsor one day’s Annaprasadam service at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC). Later, the Chief Minister and his family personally served food to devotees and interacted with them about the facilities provided by TTD. Pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Naidu and his family then joined the devotees and shared the meal together. TTD board members, public representatives, state and district officials, TTD JEOs Veerabrahmam and Dr A Sharath, Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, CVSO K V Murali Krishna, Temple Deputy EO M Lokanatham and other officials participated in the programme.