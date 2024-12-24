CM orders clearance of diet bill dues to hostels

Moots formation of finance societies for every community on the lines of Brahmin finance society to strengthen them financially

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to undertake necessary repairs on a war footing to the girls hostels. During a review on progress in implementation of promises made to BCs before polls, he also directed the officials to clear the dues of diet bills which have been pending for long. A total of Rs 110.52 crore diet bills were pending during the previous government and after the TDP-led NDA came to power, bills worth 76.38 crore have been cleared and on Monday, the Chief Minister told the officers to clear the remaining bills too.

Chandrababu said that the three BC buildings which are under construction should be completed fast and told the officials to acquire necessary land in other districts for such buildings. He also said that an action plan be formulated for sanctioning loans for BCs and gave his consent for the release of Rs 5.4 crore for constructing four Kapu Bhavans.

When the officials informed him that the AP Brahmin Cooperative Finance Society formed during the last TDP government yielded excellent results, the Chief Minister felt that such finance societies should be constituted for every community in the state to strengthen them financially.

He also said that arrangements should be made to set up SR Sankaran Knowledge Centres in every corner of the state so that spoken English classes, social, emotional skills, legal awareness can be brought among the youth through such centres.

Ministers Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Savitha along with others participated in the review meeting.