CM reviews Srikakulam diarrhoea, Rajahmundry milk tragedy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reviewed the diarrhoea outbreak caused by water contamination in Srikakulam town and the deaths linked to adulterated milk in Rajahmundry, directing officials to take stringent action against those responsible and strengthen preventive mechanisms across districts. The Chief Minister sought detailed updates on the medical assistance being extended to victims in both incidents and emphasised the need to analyse the root causes to prevent recurrence. Stating that post-incident response alone was insufficient, Naidu emphasized the importance of early monitoring and vigilance. He directed collectors and senior officials to conduct regular surprise inspections to activate field-level machinery and ensure accountability among lower-level staff. “Collectors should always be among the people. Only then can we bring the desired change at the State level,” he observed, adding that prior inspections could have averted the drinking water contamination in Srikakulam.

Briefing the Chief Minister, the Srikakulam collector said 129 diarrhoea cases had been reported so far, with 107 persons currently under treatment and 20 discharged after recovery. The situation is being monitored through an integrated control room.

Authorities have stopped piped water supply and are supplying drinking water through tankers. Four engineering teams identified 40 leakages in pipelines and initiated repairs on a war footing. Sanitation drives are underway with 150 personnel, supported by heavy equipment.

Special medical wards have been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and GEMS Hospital. Nephrologists and other specialists have been deployed, and a mobile testing laboratory from Visakhapatnam is being shifted to Srikakulam. Officials said door-to-door surveys and sanitation kit distribution were underway. Preliminary findings suggest contamination occurred due to unclean overhead tanks, pipeline cross-drainage and low water pressure, compounded by the use of motors to draw water. In the adulterated milk incident in Rajahmundry in East Godavari district, collector Kirthi Chekuri informed the Chief Minister that 20 persons fell ill after consuming contaminated milk on February 22. Five deaths were reported, while 15 persons are under treatment, eight of them in critical condition. Nine medical teams have been deployed in Chowdeshwari Nagar and Swaroop Nagar. Officials have surveyed 110 households, collected 315 blood samples and are screening 957 persons who consumed the milk.

The families of the deceased have been provided Rs 10 lakh each as ex gratia. A criminal case has been registered against the accused milk supplier, and he is under interrogation.