CM reviews Srikakulam diarrhoea, Rajamahendravaram adulterated milk incidents

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam district and the adulterated milk incident in Rajamahendravaram, directing officials to accord top priority to public health and prevent recurrence.

The CM held telephonic discussions with senior health department officials and district authorities to assess the ground situation. He enquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment in various hospitals in both incidents.

Officials informed him that 76 people affected in the Srikakulam diarrhoea outbreak are currently receiving treatment. Except for two patients, the health condition of all others is reported to be stable. The two critically ill patients are undergoing treatment at GEMS Hospital in Srikakulam, with one on ventilator support and the other receiving dialysis.

Naidu directed officials to ensure special medical attention and continuous monitoring of the two critical patients. He also sought updates on whether fresh cases were being reported at the field level.

Authorities briefed the Chief Minister that, as a precautionary measure, water supply through the suspected pipeline has been halted and alternative arrangements are being made to provide safe drinking water to residents. Health teams are conducting field inspections and surveillance in the affected areas.

The State government suspended the Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner, holding him responsible for a diarrhoea outbreak in the city. Regarding Rajamahendravaram milk adulteration incident, officials said the affected individuals are under constant medical supervision and their condition is stable. Milk samples have been sent for laboratory analysis, and departmental inquiries are underway to ascertain the cause and fix responsibility.

Emphasising that public health cannot be compromised, Chief Minister Chandrababu instructed officials to act swiftly and transparently. He called for close coordination among the Health, Municipal Administration, Rural Water Supply and other concerned departments to ensure immediate containment measures and long-term safeguards.

Naidu underlined the need for preventive strategies, including strict quality checks and early warning mechanisms, to avoid similar incidents in future.