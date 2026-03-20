CM seeks detailed crop loss assessment amid rains

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reviewed the impact of unseasonal rains, gales and hailstorms on agricultural crops across Andhra Pradesh, directing officials to collect comprehensive damage data and strengthen farmer advisories.

At a review meeting, officials informed the Chief Minister that crop damage has been reported in 89 villages across 16 mandals in Krishna, Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, NTR, Anantapur and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 1,215 hectares of agricultural crops have been affected, impacting 2,043 farmers. Crop-wise, officials reported damage to paddy (384 hectares), maize (630 hectares) and black gram (200 hectares) due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Chief Minister was also briefed on losses to the horticulture sector. Officials said banana, papaya, mango and orange crops were damaged across 267 hectares, affecting 307 farmers, particularly in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and NTR districts.

Naidu emphasised that the current figures are only preliminary and instructed officials to carry out a detailed, ground-level assessment to accurately capture the extent of losses.

He also directed the administration to regularly alert farmers about weather developments, stressing the need for timely communication to minimise further crop damage. Officials were asked to ensure that advisories reach farmers promptly so they can take preventive measures.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of proactive response and coordination during extreme weather events, and said the government will closely monitor the situation as unseasonal conditions persist.