CM seeks Tata investments to strengthen ‘sports cities’

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used a high-level meeting with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to push for faster execution of Tata Group projects in Andhra Pradesh and to open a new investment window around large-scale sports infrastructure, including three proposed ‘sports cities’ across the state.

During the meeting, Naidu briefed Chandrasekaran on the state government’s plan to develop integrated sports cities and invited the Tata Group to explore investment and operating opportunities in the sector. The Chief Minister also urged the group to accelerate tourism projects already committed in Andhra Pradesh, citing growing domestic and international demand.

Chandrasekaran enquired about Naidu’s participation at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, prompting the Chief Minister to outline the outcomes of the visit. Naidu said the Davos platform continues to serve as a strategic forum for tracking global industrial trends, gauging investor sentiment, and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a competitive destination for capital and technology. The Chief Minister informed the Tata Sons chairman that discussions held during the 2025 Davos meetings have already translated into investments worth Rs 2.50 lakh crore. Over the course of multiple meetings this year, the State highlighted the progress and opportunities in green energy, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, agriculture, and tourism.

Naidu shared with Chandrasekaran a noticeable shift in global corporate interest toward India, attributing it to demographic advantages, policy reforms, and leadership stability. He said India now offers viable opportunities for company formation and expansion across sectors, with Andhra Pradesh better placed as an early mover in emerging industries.

The meeting also reviewed the status of key Tata-linked initiatives in the State.

Discussions covered the progress of the TCS development centre in Visakhapatnam, the Amaravati Quantum Valley programme, and planned solar power projects in the Kurnool region. Naidu sought closer coordination to ensure timelines remain aligned with the state’s broader industrial roadmap. Chandrasekaran said Tata Sons would internally review the projects under discussion and explore ways to strengthen execution. He also indicated that the group would examine management and operational frameworks linked to programmes run through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. Special officials from Tata Trusts would be deputed to engage further, he added. Naidu reiterated his request for faster rollout of Tata Group projects in Andhra Pradesh.