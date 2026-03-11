CM to chair 2-day collectors’ meet from today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will chair a two-day Collectors’ Conference on March 11 and 12 at the Secretariat to review governance priorities and guide the administrative machinery for the state’s development.

The conference will be bringing together district collectors, senior bureaucrats and heads of departments to deliberate on various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the state government, along with progress in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth, infrastructure creation and law-and-order management.

The Chief Minister is also expected to review the progress of the state’s long-term development framework Swarnandhra @2047, particularly its Ten Principles, which include poverty eradication, skill development, water security and the use of advanced technologies in agriculture. District-wise progress in achieving GSDP targets will be assessed during the meeting.

On the second day, the conference will include a special review on public health and welfare programmes, where Naidu will examine flagship initiatives such as the Super Six welfare schemes, the Midday Meal Scheme, land related issues and preparations for summer drinking water supply across districts.

A special session on law and order will be held on the evening of the second day, in which district superintendents of police will participate.