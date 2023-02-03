CM to credit Rs 19.95 cr under Videshi Vidya Deevana today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit first instalment of Rs 19.95 crore into the accounts of 213 students who got admissions in top 200 foreign universities on Friday, February 3, under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevana.

The State government has been providing necessary financial assistance to SC/ST/BC/Minority and EBC students to pursue higher education in top 200 foreign universities. As part of it, the Chief Minister will be depositing first instalment of Rs 19.95 crore into the accounts of students. The selection of students is done by a state level selection committee headed by the principal secretaries.

To encourage merit, the government has been providing cent per cent fee reimbursement of tuition fee to SC/ST/BC/Minority students up to Rs 1.25 crore and up to Rs 1 crore to remaining students who secured admissions in top 100 universities.

Hundred per cent tuition fee of Rs 75 lakh to SC/ST/BC/Minority students and Rs 50 lakh or 50 per cent tuition fee which ever is less to others who got admitted in 100 to 200

QS World Ranking foreign universities. The state government is also reimbursing air fare and visa charges of the students going abroad under this scheme.

The annual income limit of family was increased to Rs 8 lakh to benefit more number of students.