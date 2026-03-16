CM to unveil Potti Sriramulu’s ‘Statue of Sacrifice’ today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will on Monday unveil a 58-foot bronze statue of ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu, who laid down his life in 1952 demanding the creation of a separate state for Telugu-speaking people, and inaugurate a memorial park built in honour of the freedom fighter, as part of his Jayanti celebrations. It may be recalled that the State government allotted 6.8 acres of land in near Tulluru in Amaravati to the Arya Vysya Trust in September last year for developing the memorial park.

As part of the celebrations, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the bronze statue installed by the Trust and visit a photo gallery set up at the venue.

The installation of the statue is seen as a modern-day tribute to the sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the leader whose fatal ‘fast unto death’ for the creation of a separate state for Telugus, changed the course of reorganisation of states after Independence.

The gigantic statue of the tall leader, known for living by Gandhian principles, will stand as a symbol of remembrance and gratitude towards Sriramulu, who paid with his life, after fasting for 58 days demanding the formation of a separate Andhra state. His sacrifice eventually led to the creation of (undivided) Andhra State in 1953, marking a turning point in India’s linguistic reorganisation of states.

With the unveiling of Potti Sriramulu’s statue in Amaravati, the state once again pays homage to the leader whose supreme sacrifice shaped the political and cultural identity of Telugu people.

The memorial is expected to serve not only as a tribute to the past but also as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, unity, and democratic struggle that continue to inspire generations.