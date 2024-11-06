CM to visit Srisailam on Nov 9; Collector reviews arrangements

Nandyal: The State government is giving a big boost to develop the tourism sector, said Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari here on Tuesday.

As part of tourism promotion, the State government is likely to start seaplane system. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Srisailam on November 9 after travelling through seaplane from Vijayawada to Srisailam. She said in the wake of the Chief Minister visiting Srisailam, the arrangements are being made accordingly. On Tuesday, the Collector accompanied by the Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, Sp Adiraj Singh Rana and Joint Collector V Vishnu Charan reviewed the arrangements.

Speaking to mediapersons at the boating point near Pathalaganga, the Collector said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would start seaplane system between Punnami Ghat at Vijayawada and Srisailam. The Collector said that the Chief Minister is likely to fly through a seaplane which starts from the Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada and will land at Nalgonda tunnel and from there he will reach the Pathalaganga boating point. Again seaplane will reach plastic jet from boating point.

After reaching the plastic jet, the Chief Minister will travel through ropeway to reach Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

In view of the Chief Minister’s visit to Srisailam, necessary arrangements like security, sitting arrangements for VIPs and others have been inspected.

The officials of R&B have been instructed to level the vacant space near ropeway entry to set up a green room. The officials of RWS were told to arrange drinking water facility, parking lots and temporary toilets.

In-charge EO of Srisailam temple was given some suggestions for making arrangements on the temple premises. The Collector, SP and JC first inspected the plastic jet arranged at the Pathalaganga boating point.