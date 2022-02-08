CM very keen to uplift poor, middle class: Bhumana

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday hailed the village secretariat system as boon to rural people. The MLA inaugurated the newly constructed Sachivalayam building with an outlay of Rs 40 lakh at Settipalli village after unveiling a plaque.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was striving to develop the state on all angles with his vision, introduced the village and ward secretariat system. Under the system, people can avail all government welfare schemes under one umbrella at their doorsteps. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was making relentless efforts for realising the dreams of Gandhiji's Gram Swarjyam. He said several works related to revenue department, government schemes and beneficiaries' identification and addition of beneficiaries list to welfare schemes were easily being done by the volunteers at the doorstep of public.

Briefing about the welfare schemes being implemented by the government, he said a large number of poor and middle-class people were benefiting under the schemes and they were also helping for economic empowerment of women.

He said the Chief Minister's visionary steps facilitated people-friendly administration in the state and sought the cooperation of people to the government to continue the welfare schemes.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and Tirupati Rural Tahsildar Ramana were present.