CM YS Jagan conducts review over coronavirus outbreak, directs officials to stand by farmers in this crisis

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the special attention should be given to Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts where coronavirus cases are more. A review meeting was held at the camp office on Tuesday for the prevention of COVID-19. Speaking on occasion, YS Jagan ordered authorities to focus on districts where coronavirus cases were increasing and asked to hold tests. He also advised the authorities to ensure that the farmers have been taken care by providing minimum support price for the food grains and other crops. The authorities were ordered to stand by farmers in this crisis period in selling their crops.

Earlier, officials had explained to the Chief Minister about the measures taken to prevent coronavirus. They have told the CM that they are distributing the masks across the state, especially at the areas which were declared as Red and Orange Zones. They opined that Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are corona free districts without a single case being registered. They have brought to the attention of chief minister about the usage of Truenat kits where they conducted the 5022 coronavirus tests on Monday alone. The authorities have said that they have converted the GGH into a COVID hospital, while the general patients in the government hospitals have been shifted to other hospitals.

The authorities have asserted that the PPE kits and masks were available in high stock in areas where cases were in more number. They said the state is seeking permission to start plasma therapy in the state. "Of the 32,000 people identified through comprehensive statewide surveys, more than 2 thousand have already undergone coronal examinations, and the rest are being tested; officials say there are 7100 people in Quarantine centres so far. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, CS Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary to health department Jawahar Reddy and other officials.