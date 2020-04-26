CM YS Jagan directs officials to increase coronavirus tests in the state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on officials to increase the number of coronavirus tests. In view of COVID-19 preventive measures, he conducted a ground-level review at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli on Sunday to control the spread of the virus. The meeting discussed the growing number of corona positive cases in the state. CM Jagan Mohan has ordered the setting up of a testing lab in each district and directed the officials to take all precautions at Red Zones. Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Health Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and other dignitaries were present at the review meeting.

Earlier, deputy Chief Minister of State and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Alla Nani conducted a review on the current situation of coronavirus. He said that it is unfortunate to witness cases in Srikakulam district, which has remained coronavirus free. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered me to go to Srikakulam soon after the virus emerged in the district, " Alla Nani said. He said that the CM has a special focus on the district and urged everyone to follow the Covid guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments. The first case of coronavirus was reported in Srikakulam on Saturday. In this backdrop, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram along with Alla Nani on Sunday conducted a review at the District Collector's office.

After that, the Minister Alla Nani told the media unfortunately Srikakulam district is also infected. He said action should be taken to establish separate rooms for each person who are quarantined and isolated. "Doctors at District COVID Hospital will be recruited and

PPE kits be distributed to sanitary workers and also Hydroxy chloroquine medicine, along with erythromycin drugs be provided to hospitals, " Minister asserted.