CM YS Jagan directs officials to monitor quarantine centres amid ease of lockdown

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the authorities to chalk out an action plan in view of return of the large number of people from abroad and other states in the wake of completion of lockdown. Officials have been directed to focus on the facilities and accommodations offered in the Quarantine from now on and also in the case of those coming from different states.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Friday to look into the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state and discussed COVID-19 preventive measures with the authorities. The Chief Minister has had an extensive discussions with the top officials on screening of people who cane from other states and countries and shifting the needy to Quarantine. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Health Secretary Jawahar Reddy were present at the meeting.

CM Jagan said that the Quarantine Center should be regularly reviewed of facilities, sanitation and meals provided. Senior IAS officer Krishnababu has been advised to keep an eye on these. Officials have informed the Chief Minister that the opinions are being received from those in Quarantine on whether facilities, sanitation, meals and medicines are received or not. Officials said that everyone in the Quarantine Centers had given their cell number and receiving random call from the command control to take their views.

They said that the Fishermen who arrived from Gujarat will be conducted tests and sent to home based on the results. Centers will also be set up for the arrivals of Srikakulam, inspected and sent to homes based on the results. The state has so far conducted 1,00,997 COVID-19 tests and 7902 tests yesterday, officials said. Andhra Pradesh tops the country in the country with 1919 tests per million.

Officials said that at present there are 235 clusters, 79 very active clusters, 68 active clusters, 53 dormant clusters and 35 clusters. "Of the 32,792 people identified by the family survey, 17,585 have been tested, and the rest will be completed within 2-3 days, " officials said.

Officials told CM that they are aiming to prevent deaths due to coronavirus. District-wise special numbers are being allocated for queries from those with high risk or respiratory problems and other diseases. CM Jagan said there should be proper coordination between telemedicine, village clinic and PHC.