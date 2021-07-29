CM YS Jagan disburses Rs. 693.81 crore to 11 lakh students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed the second installment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for this year in the accounts of mothers who send their wards to schools. About Rs 693.81 crore was released to about 10.97 lakh students. The chief minister said that the poor students are being given full fee reimbursement on time to every deserving student like nowhere else in the country with the lofty goal of getting a higher education. "The government is providing the scheme to students such that the parents can go to the school and pay the fees every quarter," YS Jagan said.



Speaking as part of the second installment of the Vidya Deevena scheme, CM Jagan said, education is the only property we could give a child. "At every step, we are thinking about the future of the students and our motto is that everyone should study well hence started another good program called Jagananna Vidya Deevena," CM asserted. He further added that the government is implementing the scheme to relieve the burden on parents. YS Jagan opined that the government's goal is to make education accessible to every poor student. As soon as we come to power, we are giving 100 percent fee reimbursement for the future of the students, " he said.

YS Jagan added that according to the 2011 census, we have 33 percent illiteracy in our country compared to the BRICS countries, and the number of drop-outs after Intermediate is high and hence introduced several schemes to change this situation. "We deposit the money in the mothers' accounts every three months and have taken steps to ensure that mothers pay their fees directly," Jagan said.

The chief minister recalled that with the Vidya Deevena scheme, Rs 5,573 crore has been provided so far and a total of Rs. 26,677 crore was spent on education under Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Nadu-Nedu. A total of Rs 26,677 crore was spent, " said Jagan.