CM YS Jagan likely to take up vaccine procurement with PM Modi

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Delhi on Monday.

According to CMO, Chief Minister would discuss the issue of poor response from global tenders for importing vaccine, pending issues pertaining to Polavaram Project among other issues with the Central leadership. He is likely to meet the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers.

It may be mentioned here that Jagan had recently written letters to all Chief Ministers seeking their coordination in vaccine procurement. The Chief Minister stressed the need for all Chief Ministers to speak in one voice to get more number vaccine doses through any source to protect the lives of people at this critical juncture.

In a letter written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, the Chief Minister said as the situation was now getting transformed into States Vs Union and the approving authority is the Government of India, the Centre should take responsibility of the vaccination drive the way it had happened in the early part of the year.

The possibility of the Chief Minister discussing the recent developments related to the arrest of YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju may also figure during his meeting with Amit Shah, sources feel.

However, a final decision on his visit to Delhi would be taken on Sunday after the CMO gets confirmation about the appointment of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.