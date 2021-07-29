CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Officials to make all efforts to protect big cats

Amaravati: World Tigers Day was observed at the Chief Minister's Office here on Thursday.

AS part of the event, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to continue effective measures to protect tigers. He also donned the cap and mask provided by the officials and posed for a photograph with young officers.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister releases a book and posters featuring images of 63 tigers. He also approved to procure vehicles for officials and employees working in Tiger Reserve areas.

Briefing the measures being taken to protect tigers, the officials said the number of tigers has been increased due to the steps being taken up by the government. They said the count of big cats has risen to 63 from 47 compared to previous year.

They said the tigers have spread from Nallamala to Seshachalam and they are being seen in Kadapa and Chittoor districts.

Forest and environment minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, principal chief conservator N Prateep Kumar, forest and environment secretary Vijay Kumar and other officials were present.