CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited for Srisailam Brahmotsavams

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to participate in Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam in Srisailam from February 11 to 21. Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Wednesday and invited him to participate in the Brahmotsavams.

He was accompanied by Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, Srisailam Temple Trust Board Chairman R Chakrapani Reddy and temple EO S Lavanna.

The temple priests blessed the Chief Minister with Vedic hymns and offered him prasadam and a photo frame of the deities. The Chief Minister unveiled the Srisailam Devasthanam calendar and diary on the occasion.