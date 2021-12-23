CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases book ‘Sathavasanthala Ghantasala’

  • Menu
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released a book titled "Sathavasanthala Ghantasala" at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The book was published by Cultural department director Regulla Mallikarjuna as a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of veteran singer Ghantasala Venkatswara Rao and it is a collection of his life events, opinions of his family members and eminent personalities in various fields.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and Cultural department director Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao were present on the occasion.

