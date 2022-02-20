CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy revs up efforts to rejig administration

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has focussed attention on mid-course correction and streamlining of administration.

According to sources, now that the Covid-19 cases have come down and almost all the restrictions have been lifted, he felt that it was time to see that the administration was put on fast track so that the promises made by him and the programmes that have been so far launched are properly implemented.

As it has been brought to the notice of the government that Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HoDs) were not visiting the districts and conducting field visits, it is now been decided that every Special CS, Principal Secretary, Secretary and Head of Department should visit the districts for field inspections and meeting the beneficiaries at least a day per week and would submit an internal report on the implementation of various schemes launched by the government and other developmental activities.

It has also been decided to cut down the video conferences to once a week. It will now be held only on Thursdays. The officials have been told to attend the meetings physically. The officials have been told not to operate from outside. They will now have to mark attendance through biometric or touch less facial recognition systems. Instructions have also been given that during video conferences, each presentation should contain only seven slides, with each slide having seven lines, each line of seven words and each word of seven letters