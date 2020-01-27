CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tables the Repeal of Legislative Council draft bill in the state Assembly

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has tabled the draft bill pertaining the abolition the legislative council in the house. The speaker upon the house consent has started the discussion on the bill moved by the Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, the BAC meeting has decided to hold the assembly session for one day, i.e. on Monday. In the BAC meeting, the time frame is announced to discuss on various issues along with the council abolition bill.

It is is a known the fact that the cabinet has approved the draft bill to abolish the legislative council on Monday. The cabinet has reportedly opined the fact that the TDP of misusing its majority in the legislative committee to halt the bills that have received majority voting in the Legislative Assembly.

The TDP, which is very much concerned about the council abolition has decided to keep away from the assembly. However, the TDP is likely to meet with its legislatures to chalk out a strategy to come out of this hurdle.