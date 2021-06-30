CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Krishna river bund widening work today

Amaravati: In an attempt to fulfil the long-cherished dream of Amaravati region people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying foundation stone for widening the Krishna riverbund into a four-lane road at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

The proposed widening would be from Prakasam Barrage up to Rayapudi covering 15.525 kms. It is also proposed to construct footpath on both sides of the road throughout the length.

The Water Resources department is undertaking the road work with the funds of Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited.

The widening of the road would include reconstruction of Kondaveedu Vagu bridge and Venkataypualem-Rayapudi out sluice. The widened river bund road would be connected to N1 and N3 roads in Amaravati and Amaravati seed access road, and the bypass road of Gollapudi-ChinnaKakani-Vijayawada.

This would enable people from Undavalli, Penumaka in Tadepalli mandal, Venkatapalem, Mandadam, Uddhandarayunipalem, Rayapudi, Borupalem, Abburajupalem in Tullurumandal and Harischandrapuram, Vaikunthapuram in Amaravati mandal to reach Amaravati, Secretariat, the High Court, other government offices and educational institutions without any difficulty.