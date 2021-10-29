CM YS Jagan pats AITT toppers, announces Rs 5 L cash, job

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated five students of the state who achieved top ranks in All India Trade Test (AITT) 2020 Craftmen Training Scheme (CTS) National Level Examination and announced Rs 5 lakh cash incentive and a job in line with their education in APIIC.

D Manikanta achieved all India second rank in Mechanic Diesel Trade, Mondi Satish, fifth rank in Electrician, N Kumari, all India 6th rank in Electronics and Mechanical, M Bala Pawan Raju, eighth rank in Draughtsman Civil and M Roshan, ninth rank in Mechanic R and AC. The Chief Minister presented mementoes and handed over certificates and tabs to them.

The Chief Minister also congratulated deputy training officer Y Rajitha Priya for winning the Kaushalacharya Award 2021 and announced Rs 5 lakh cash incentive. Industries, commerce and IT minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, IT electronics and communications principal secretary G Jayalakshmi, employment and training director Lavanya Veni, regional director A Venkateswara Rao, joint director G Balasubramanian and other officials were present.