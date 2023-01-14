CM YS Jagan pays tributes to ex-MP Reddaiah

Vijayawada: Machilipatnam former MP Kolusu Pedda Reddaiah Yadav passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Vijayawada while undergoing treatment as following a prolonged illness. He was 80. KP Reddaiah was elected to Lok Sabha in 1991 and Assembly between 1983 and 1985.

He was elected to the 10th Lok-Sabha from Machilipatnam Parliamentary constituency on behalf of TDP and was elected as an MLA from Vuyyuru constituency (present Penamaluru) on Congress ticket.

His son Parthasaradhi is representing Penamaluru constituency in Assembly.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Reddaiah Yadav at his residence opposite Swaraja Maidanam in Vijayawada. The CM consoled the bereaved family members and spoke to Reddaiah's son Parthasaradhi. Minister Jogi Ramesh and other political leaders consoled the bereaved family members.