CM YS Jagan reviews on COVID-19 measures, directs officials to grant Rs 2000 to fishermen arrived from Gujarat

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the authorities to provide the fishermen with Rs. 2000 who would return to the native places from Gujarat. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 preventive measures and the impacts of the affected sectors. CM asked for details on the return of Telugu fishermen from Gujarat on this occasion and directed them to provide financial aid to fishermen. "More than 4,065 people have fled to their hometowns; the state government also spent the transport costs, meals and road costs," officials said. The review meeting was held at the camp office where Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of the Department of Health, provided the details to the chief minister through video conference.

CM reviewed on the cases registered on Wednesday where the officials have briefed him about the current situation in the state. They told the chief minister that as many as 73 cases had been reported in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1332. They brought to the notice of chief minister that coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh constitute 1.54 per cent while overall India constitutes 3.84 per cent. They said they had conducted 7,727 tests in the last twenty-four hours.

The officials have asserted to the chief minister about the trials being conducted in Srikakulam RIMS. It is also revealed that the lab has been reportedly set up in Ongole as well and three new labs are expected to be fully available by Saturday. Officials said nine labs are operating in 8 districts so far.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take measures to ensure that the government buy the food grains and the other harvested crops with minimum support price. The chief minister has urged the officials to help farmers by direct enumeration in areas where crops were damaged due to the premature rains.