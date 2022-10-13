CM YS Jagan tells MLAs to be accessible to people

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the party workers to be united and prepare for the next elections which are due in 18 or 19 months.

Interacting with party workers from Aluru Assembly constituency of Kurnool district at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed YSRCP MLAs to become accessible to party workers while touring villages as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at doorstep of people) programme.

As the Chief Minister, it is not possible for him to be accessible to each and every activist individually, he said, asking the MLAs to make themselves available to party activists while touring the villages.

The MLAs and party leaders are trying their best to know the problems of people and solve them in every village by interacting with them for at least 6 hours a day, two days in a week.

By visiting each and every house in villages, the MLAs are seeking the blessings of people, explaining them the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government in the last three years and also finding out if they are receiving the welfare benefits while trying to solve issues when complaints are received.

Pointing out that every village secretariat has been receiving Rs 20 lakh for taking up priority works, the Chief Minister said the villagers are also happy with the allotment.

The people in Aluru constituency alone received Rs 1,050 crore in the last three years under various welfare schemes, the CM explained, asking the party workers to publicise it to the people. Minster for labour and employment Gummanur Jayaram was also present.