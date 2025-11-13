CNS embarks on official visit to US to strengthen maritime ties

Visakhapatnam: As part of an official visit to the United States scheduled from November 12 to 17, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi headed to the United States.

The visit aims to further strengthen the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, a key pillar of the India–US defence partnership.

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. Department of War. He will also meet Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Admiral Stephen T. Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT), besides other senior naval leadership and dignitaries.

These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies.

The visit will also include engagements with key naval institutions and operational commands of the US Navy. Discussions are expected to focus on shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific, collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as, MILAN, and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) initiatives. India and the United States share a long-standing maritime partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared values. The visit by CNS underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the U.S. Navy towards realising the vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.