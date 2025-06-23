Coalition govt misusing police, alleges Ambati

Guntur: The YSRCP has lambasted the coalition government for “misusing” police to settle political scores and indiscriminately file false cases violating all norms only to please their political bosses and resorting to intimidation besides working with the sole intention of trying to scuttle YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public contact programmes.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, former minister Ambati Rambabu said such acts will only strengthen the YSRCP’s resolve to fight against the government and warned the TDP leadership that the YSRCP activists would not lose heart but will fight back the repression. “The attempts of character assassination of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would result in a groundswell of support from the public,” he said.

The “fabricated” stories and the death of a person during YS Jagan’s Palnadu tour have been blown out of proportion and versions came out aimed at tarnishing the image of the YSRCP chief, he pointed out.

“After the grand success of the tour the police, under the instructions of higher=ups, tried to implicate YSRCP leaders in the case and backed out only after our intervention,” the former minister asid.

Just after the incident, TDP and its friends have started a media trial aimed at spreading lies against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and went in circles to tell that it was his car that had hit the person Singayya resulting in his death. The SP himself confirmed that it was not Jagan’s vehicle but the one that accompanied the convoy that caused the mishap, Ambati said.