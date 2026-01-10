Coalition initiatives help in revival of real estate: MP Kesineni

Vijayawada: Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath said the real estate sector is witnessing a strong revival due to the construction-friendly policies and proactive measures taken by the coalition government.

He inaugurated 11th CREDAI Vijayawada Property Show as the chief guest on Friday at A Convention Centre, Vijayawada, and addressed developers, investors, and the public.

The MP stated that the coalition government is extending full cooperation and incentives to restore real estate sector to its former glory.

He alleged that the previous government’s attempts to change the capital from Amaravati severely damaged the sector. Criticising former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said people no longer believe his false statements and clarified that Amaravati is already located close to Vijayawada and Guntur.

Kesineni Chinni said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working to develop a mega city by integrating Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, and Guntur. Recalling that Chandrababu Naidu has successfully built three major cities in the past, he expressed confidence that the coalition government would remain in power for the next 25 years and ensure the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Rayalaseema, leading to growth in the construction sector across all regions. He added that reforms in sand supply policy, a key requirement for construction, have become a major boost for real estate growth.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan said the period between 2019 and 2024 was extremely difficult for real estate, but the sector has been recovering since 2024 and is poised for rapid growth. He appreciated the government for ensuring easy availability of sand at affordable prices, benefiting workers and generating employment.

Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad observed that when real estate thrives, all businesses benefit. He highlighted infrastructure development around Vijayawada and assured full support from elected representatives to the sector.

AP CREDAI general secretary Dasari Rambabu said Vijayawada’s real estate sector has regained confidence after the change in government and is expected to grow rapidly. He emphasised that a strong construction sector generates employment for lakhs and boosts State revenue.