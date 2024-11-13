Live
Just In
Coastal Andhra to receive rains amid Low pressure area in southwest Bay of Bengal
A low pressure system continuing over Southwest Bay of Bengal is anticipated to weaken but is projected to move towards Tamil Nadu within the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department. The Department has issued a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in certain areas of the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh as a result of this weather phenomenon.
Specifically, areas including Nellore, Prakasam, and Bapatla districts are likely to experience significant rainfall, as indicated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In addition to the rain, strong winds are expected to accompany the weather system, with speeds reaching 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, and gusts peaking at 55 kilometers per hour along the southern coast.
In light of these conditions, the Meteorological Department has advised fishermen along the south coastal Andhra to refrain from venturing out to sea during this period. Residents in affected areas are encouraged to remain vigilant and prepare for potential adverse weather conditions.