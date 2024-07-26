Coastal villagers ask govt to observe CRZ norms strictly

Srikakulam: Coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) restrictions should be implemented strictly for the purpose of prevention of pollution of sea water and not to affect the interests of fishermen and residents of coastal villages, said elders of coastal villages. They attended a meeting on CRZ at collector’s office in Srikakulam on Thursday. On the occasion, district revenue officer (DRO) M Ganapathi Rao and Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials explained about the CRZ as per 2019 notification. In Srikakulam, a total of 13 mandals, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Sompeta, Mandasa, Vajrapukotturu, Tekkali, Santhabommali, Polaki, Gara, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Laveru and Ranastalam are located along the sea coast.

In all these mandals, 158 villages and Itchapuram municipal town are situated near the sea coast. The elders of sea coast villages and representatives of various organisations raised objections on allowing polluting industrial units, nuclear power plant (NPP) and also beach sand mining near the coastal belt. They demanded cancellation of permissions to these units and mining activity. They appealed to officials not to impose any restrictions on fishermen for fish hunting and fishponds in the name of CRZ. The officials assured to report their opinions to the government by recording the same.