Cold storage facility planned at Kalyandurg market yard, says Amilineni

MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu has assured that a cold storage facility will be established at the Kalyandurg Agricultural Market Yard before the next tamarind season to benefit farmers and traders.

During his visit to the market yard on Friday, the MLA inspected the ongoing tamarind trading activities along with Market Yard Chairman Golla Lakshmidevi Ramesh, local leaders, and traders.

Kalyandurg market is known for supplying a large quantity of tamarind to neighbouring states including Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Interacting with farmers, Surendra Babu enquired about the prevailing prices, labour charges, transportation costs, and overall profitability. Farmers and traders informed him that the availability of a cold storage facility would help preserve the colour and quality of tamarind, enabling them to store the produce for a longer period and secure better prices in the market.

Responding to their concerns, the MLA said a proposal for the cold storage facility has already been submitted to the government and assured that steps would be taken to ensure its establishment before the next season.

Later, the MLA also visited the vegetable market in the town and interacted with traders to understand their issues.

He stated that the government would develop a modern vegetable market with improved infrastructure and basic facilities to ensure convenience for traders and the public.

Local leaders, traders, and farmers were present during the inspection.