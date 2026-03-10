Collaboration between Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and VIT-AP University for a “Smart Sustainable Campus Initiative”

Amaravati: Inspired by the positive response to the National Energy Conservation Movement aimed at protecting the planet and the environment, one of India’s prestigious institutions, VIT-AP University, has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a globally recognized Central Public Sector Enterprise and a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, to accelerate energy efficiency across key sectors.

Announcing this initiative during Energy Conservation Week (March 10–14, 2026) at VIT-AP University in Amaravati, Dr. P. Arulmozhivarman, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, stated that the university aims to develop innovative energy-efficient technologies in collaboration with EESL to provide highly cost-effective solutions for society, in line with its responsibility as a leading educational institution.

He further emphasized that VIT-AP University plans to transform its student community of nearly 20,000 students into “Champions of Climate Action,” enabling them to actively contribute to addressing climate change and showcase their initiatives at the national level. The university also aims to collaborate with EESL to make the campus 100 percent carbon-free and to develop benchmark technologies that support cost-effective energy solutions.

Highlighting the success of national initiatives, it was noted that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the best-performing states in various energy efficiency programs, particularly the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP).

Key Proposed Initiatives of VIT-AP with the Support of EESL

1. Smart Sustainable Campus Development: Transforming the VIT-AP campus into a Smart Energy Campus through smart meters, IoT-based monitoring systems, and AI-driven energy management technologies.

2. Energy Efficiency & Renewable Projects: Implementation of LED retrofits, efficient electrical systems, rooftop solar installations, smart street lighting, and waste-to-energy biogas plants.

3. Joint Research & Centre of Excellence: Establishing a Centre for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability to promote collaborative research in smart grids, artificial intelligence in energy systems, green buildings, and carbon monitoring technologies.

4. Student Skill Development: Providing internships, live energy audit projects, capstone research initiatives, and student climate champion programs to develop industry-ready sustainability professionals.

5. Knowledge Sharing & Demonstration Projects: Organizing workshops, guest lectures, innovation hackathons, and demonstrations on clean mobility solutions such as EV charging infrastructure and electric campus transportation.

Welcoming the ambitious vision of VIT-AP University, A. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, National Adviser (Media & Government Affairs), EESL, said that this significant step by VIT-AP University will have a major impact in scaling up energy efficiency through the adoption of the latest technologies. He attended the event as the Chief Guest and conveyed a special message from Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO of EESL.

He noted that addressing climate change has become a historic necessity for the nation. By and large, no major city in the world has escaped the economic and ecological impacts of climate change. Thanks to the strong determination and proactive, pro-public policies and programs of the Union Government, India is increasingly being recognized as a global champion in combating climate change.

Global experts who participated in India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 appreciated India’s national energy-saving achievements, including:

53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent energy saved

energy saved 321.39 billion units of electricity saved

saved 321.06 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions reduced

He further highlighted that technology-driven national programs such as the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) and the UJALA Programme (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, have significantly helped the nation reduce energy costs while delivering substantial financial benefits and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

He added that by adopting advanced technologies and actively involving stakeholders, including premier universities like VIT-AP University, the nation can achieve even greater milestones in energy efficiency, sustainability, and cost-saving practices.

During the program at the VIT-AP campus, several energy efficiency experts appreciated the proactive approach of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and its vision to transform the state into the most energy-efficient economy by 2028.

Dr. Y. V. Pavan Kumar, Convener of Energy Conservation Week 2026, delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the proposed collaboration between VIT-AP University and EESL, highlighting its potential impact on sustainable economic growth.

Advisor EESL has requested VIT-AP University to coordinate with SECM, SDA of AP, and higher education department to involve the students community in Energy conservation movement.