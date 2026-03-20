Collector Balaji takes charge as MMC special officer

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji on Thursday assumed charge as the Special Officer of the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation (MMC), following the expiry of the tenure of the elected body. The State Government appointed the District Collector as the Special Officer.

He formally took charge at the MMC office amid Vedic chants by priests. Municipal Commissioner Bapiraju, Assistant Commissioner Gopal Rao, and Revenue Officer Venkatesu welcomed him and extended their greetings.

Later, addressing the media, the collector urged citizens to pay their civic taxes promptly and contribute to the development of Machilipatnam. He noted that the current financial year is set to conclude by the end of March and appealed to residents to clear pending dues and cooperate with the municipal authorities. He emphasised that timely tax collection is crucial for undertaking various developmental works in the city.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Balaji called upon the public to actively participate in the government’s ‘Swachh Andhra’ initiative. He stressed the need to maintain cleanliness, strictly avoid single-use plastics, and ensure segregation of wet and dry waste at the household level before handing it over to sanitation workers.

The collector also urged citizens to make use of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). He advised those who have purchased plots in unauthorized layouts to apply for regularisation through the municipal corporation, stating that it would help them secure bank loans without difficulty in the future. Subsequently, the collector held a review meeting with municipal officials and issued directions on expediting developmental works, strengthening sanitation measures, promoting Swachh Andhra initiatives, and improving tax collection efficiency.