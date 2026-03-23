Collector calls for action plans to promote alternative cooking methods

Kurnool: Inview of potential challenges in LPG supply, District Collector Dr A Siri has instructed officials to take proactive steps to promote alternative cooking solutions such as induction stoves, solar cookers, and electric cookers across the district.

The directions were issued during a review meeting conducted through video conference on Sunday with divisional and mandal-level officials.

The Collector assessed the current LPG supply scenario and stressed the importance of preparedness to meet public needs in case of any shortage.

She noted that the district currently lacks a household pipeline gas distribution system, making alternative cooking methods essential.

Officials were directed to collect detailed information on manufacturers based in major cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, including their production capacities and supply potential.

Additionally, the Collector sought comprehensive data on kerosene stove usage, pointing out that kerosene had previously served as a primary cooking fuel. This data would be useful if the government considers resuming kerosene supply in the future.

The Collector also instructed the Joint Collector to formulate a detailed plan for the distribution of alternative cooking appliances. Departments were asked to compile data on LPG consumption, supply gaps, pricing and availability of alternative devices, and budget requirements. The consolidated information will be presented in an upcoming review meeting. During the session, officials also highlighted methods to conserve LPG and explored viable alternatives for sustainable cooking practices.