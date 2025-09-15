Collector, civic chief monitor measures to contain diarrhoea

Vijayawada: Aspart of the efforts to control diarrhoea outbreak at New Rajarajeswari Peta in the 57th Division of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that strict preventive measures are being implemented under a planned action strategy. He informed that mineral water is being supplied to every household in New RR Peta and that Hygiene Kits are being distributed to residents.

On Sunday, Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra visited New RR Peta and monitored the door-to-door survey conducted across 11 Ward Sachivalayams. Awareness programmes are also being organised to educate the public on diarrhoea prevention by distributing pamphlets. They appealed to the residents to remain cautious and to follow doctors’ advice.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmisha assured that adequate medical facilities and treatment were available for patients at the New Government Hospital. Additionally, a special health camp was being conducted at the Care and Share Municipal High School. He urged the public to cooperate with officials and adhere to the guidelines prescribed by doctors to overcome the disease.

The Collector further said that the district administration and VMC are closely monitoring the situation, with special focus on tracking and treating diarrhoea cases. He added that preventive steps are being taken in advance to stop the spread of the disease in other parts of Vijayawada city. Residents were advised to contact the helpline number 9154970454 for assistance.