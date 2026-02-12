Collector conducts surprise inspection of Anganwadi centre

District Collector A Shyam Prasad conducted a surprise inspection of Brahmanapalli-2 (1213323) Anganwadi Centre under the ICDS Project, Puttaparthi, on Wednesday, to review the implementation of Anganwadi services and the nutritional status of children.

During the visit, the Collector personally examined eight children attending the pre-school and reviewed their height and weight measurements.

He directed Anganwadi staff to take immediate corrective steps for children found to have inadequate height for their age and to implement targeted growth interventions without delay.

The Collector also verified entries in the Poshan Tracker app, closely examining the growth charts and stressing the need for accurate data entry. He inspected the pre-school menu and checked the quality of boiled eggs being served to children, including their size and colour. Interacting directly with the children, he enquired about the quality and regularity of the meals provided.

Reviewing daily pre-school activities, Shyam Prasad participated briefly in the classroom sessions, encouraging the children and staff.

He also inspected drinking water facilities and toilet maintenance, instructing officials to ensure proper hygiene and cleanliness at the centre.

Officials stated that such surprise inspections would continue to strengthen monitoring and improve the delivery of Anganwadi services across the district.