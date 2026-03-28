Collector couple participates in Sitarama Kalyanam

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and his spouse attended the Kalyanam, performed at Sai Baba temple near Stella College in Vijayawada on Friday. The temple management gave a traditional welcome to the Collector and his spouse, facilitating their participation in the rituals.

The Sitarama Kalyanam was conducted in accordance with Vedic traditions, reflecting deep spiritual fervour, with temple premises filled with the sounds of Mangala Vadyams and Vedic chants. Priests conducted special rituals, including Yajnas and Homams, followed by Kalyanotsavam.

Prasadam was distributed to devotees during the occasion. A large number of devotees, including local residents, women, youth, and elderly, attended the event. The organisers ensured smooth conduct of the programme with disciplined arrangements, earning praise from attendees.

During the occasion, spiritual messages associated with Lord Rama and other characters from the epic Ramayana were highlighted.

Devotees were reminded of the importance of responsibility over authority through Lord Rama’s ideals, the value of companionship in all circumstances as exemplified by Sita Devi, the significance of sharing family responsibilities through Lakshmana, and the spirit of unwavering devotion and righteousness demonstrated by Lord Hanuman.