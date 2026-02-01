Collector extends help to families who quit illicit liquor trade

Kurnool: As part of the employment generation measures for families who have given up brewing illicit liquor under the Navodaya 2.0 programme, within the limits of the Prohibition and Excise Station, Kurnool Collector Dr A Siri distributed autos, flour mills, pushcarts, and loans to the residents of Neelishikari in Bangarupeta. The total value of this assistance is Rs 20 lakhs, which was provided to the residents of Neelishikari in the form of a cheque through the courtesy of Indian Bank.

She emphasized that manufacturing, selling, and consuming illicit liquor is a crime under the law, and everyone should completely eradicate illicit liquor; otherwise, they will face imprisonment under the PD Act.

She urged the residents of Neelishikari to make good use of the business tools provided and stay away from illicit liquor, setting an example for others in society to change their ways.

Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise P Sridevi, Assistant Commissioner R Hanumantha Rao, Excise Superintendent M Sudheer Babu, MEPMA PD Srinivasulu, Indian Bank Manager Shruthi Reddy, AE’s Rajasekhar Goud and Ramakrishna Reddy, CI’s Chandrahas and Rajendra Prasad, and other staff participated in the programme.